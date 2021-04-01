Welcome back, baseball. Welcome back.

The 2021 season begins for the Mariners and Major League Baseball. There will still be masks and restrictions and weird rules. But there will also be some fans in the stands and 162 games on the schedule.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone analyze the Mariners’ roster going into the season, which includes Kyle Lewis starting on the injured list, they analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the team and then offer predictions for all things baseball.

There is also a special unexpected appearance from a fellow friend.

Also tacked on to the podcast is the audio from the media sessions with Jarred Kelenic about not making the MLB roster, Taylor Trammell about making the opening day roster and Scott Servais before Wednesday’s workout at T-Mobile Park.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.