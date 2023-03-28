PEORIA, Ariz. — The Extra Innings podcast returns to wrap up Mariners’ spring training and preview the upcoming season.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish is joined by baseball writer Adam Jude and venerable columnist Larry Stone for this episode to discuss Seattle’s opening-day roster and the decisions that went into it, expectations for players, including Jarred Kelenic, and season predictions for the Mariners.

