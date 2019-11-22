It’s a busy day in Mariners world as news of Evan White’s contract extension broke early in the morning. It’s a six-year deal for $24 million with three club options years that could push the total to nine years and more than $55 million.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish discusses the details of the deal and why it could be beneficial for both parties along with the risk involved.

From there, the podcast goes to the conversation with Divish and columnist Larry Stone that took place late Thursday evening.

Topics covered include: