It’s a busy day in Mariners world as news of Evan White’s contract extension broke early in the morning. It’s a six-year deal for $24 million with three club options years that could push the total to nine years and more than $55 million.
Times beat writer Ryan Divish discusses the details of the deal and why it could be beneficial for both parties along with the risk involved.
From there, the podcast goes to the conversation with Divish and columnist Larry Stone that took place late Thursday evening.
Topics covered include:
- The decision not to add LJay Newsome or Jack Anderson to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 draft.
- Nerdy discussion of the Rule 5 draft and its importance or lack thereof.
- More discussion of the Astros sign stealing controversy and punishments
- MLB’s rumored plan to reduce the number of minor league teams in baseball
- Analyzing the catching duo of Omar Narvaez and Tom Murphy? Could they move to Narvaez? how bad is his defense. Was Murphy their best offseason acquisition?
- Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.
