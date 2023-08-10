The Extra Innings podcast returns to wrap up and analyze the Mariners activity at the MLB trade deadline while also discussing the current hot streak that has pushed them into the wild card race. Seattle sits 1.5 games back of the Blue Jays for the third wild card spot.

Join Ryan Divish, Adam Jude and Larry Stone for their thoughts and opinions on what has transpired in the last few weeks and where this team might go moving forward.

Also they provide their thoughts and memories about Felix Hernandez and his playing career before the weekend celebrating his induction into the Mariners Hall of Fame.

Also included in this podcast is postgame audio from the Scott Servais, Emerson Hancock and Cal Raleigh following their 6-1 win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.