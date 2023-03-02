PEORIA, Ariz. — The Extra Innings podcast makes a triumphant return from spring training with Times beat writer Ryan Divish and venerable columnist Larry Stone to discuss their early impressions of spring training.

The first, and most obvious topic, isn’t rotting bananas or In-N-Out burger, but the impressive start from Jarred Kelenic. The once-top prospect arrived to spring training having made some changes to his swing and approach at the plate. They’ve yielded early results with four hits — three of them homers — and only three strikeouts in 11 plate appearances.

What do the changes and the early results mean for the regular season? How important would a semi-productive Kelenic be for the Mariners? What would be a good season for Kelenic?

Other topics discussed: a healthy Evan White and his future, the changes made by Robbie Ray, the new rules including the pitch clock significantly reducing the time of games, the lack of competition in camp and minor concerns about the pitching.

