This week’s Extra Innings podcast brings on a special guest to say goodbye — sort of. Greg Johns of MLB.com recently announced his retirement from the sports writing business after 40 years.

Johns, who started at the Puyallup Herald many, many years ago and worked at local papers in Bellevue, Kent and later at the P-I, spent the last 10 years at MLB.com covering the Mariners.

He joins Ryan Divish and Larry Stone to talk about the recent events of the offseason, including the Padres acquiring Blake Snell and Yu Darvish in a pair of trades and the Indians sending Francisco Lindor to the Mets.

Could the Mariners have made these trades? Should they have tried to make these trades?

That pushes the discussion to the Mariners’ few offseason moves and whether they should make more in the coming week and where they are in this rebuild. They also wonder about the future of baseball this season and whether spring training will start on time and what it will be like.

The podcast wraps up with plenty of Mariners memories and other stories from Johns, Divish and Stone. Who was their favorite player to talk to? Who was their least favorite player to deal with? And what was it like in Ken Griffey Jr.’s house?

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.