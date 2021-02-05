The Extra Innings podcast returns for your weekend listening. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and venerable columnist Larry Stone discuss a variety of topics concerning Major League Baseball and the Mariners.
This week’s topic list:
- Trevor Bauer signing with the Dodgers
- The recent free agent signings and the perceived market
- The Mariners ostensibly sitting out this portion of free agency
- Where the Mariners are at in their rebuild?
- Should Seattle supplement this roster?
- The organization’s responsibility to its fans
- Service time manipulation and Jarred Kelenic
- The recent Baseball Hall of Fame vote that produced no inductees
- Curt Schilling and his candidacy
Also included in this week’s podcast is audio from the media sessions in the Mariners’ virtual baseball bash. The interviews in order:
- Manager Scott Servais
- Marco Gonzales
- Kyle Seager
- Mitch Haniger
- Jarred Kelenic
Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.
