The Extra Innings podcast returns for your weekend listening. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and venerable columnist Larry Stone discuss a variety of topics concerning Major League Baseball and the Mariners.

This week’s topic list:

  • Trevor Bauer signing with the Dodgers
  • The recent free agent signings and the perceived market
  • The Mariners ostensibly sitting out this portion of free agency
  • Where the Mariners are at in their rebuild?
  • Should Seattle supplement this roster?
  • The organization’s responsibility to its fans
  • Service time manipulation and Jarred Kelenic
  • The recent Baseball Hall of Fame vote that produced no inductees
  • Curt Schilling and his candidacy

Also included in this week’s podcast is audio from the media sessions in the Mariners’ virtual baseball bash. The interviews in order:

  • Manager Scott Servais
  • Marco Gonzales
  • Kyle Seager
  • Mitch Haniger
  • Jarred Kelenic

