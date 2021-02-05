The Extra Innings podcast returns for your weekend listening. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and venerable columnist Larry Stone discuss a variety of topics concerning Major League Baseball and the Mariners.

This week’s topic list:

Trevor Bauer signing with the Dodgers

The recent free agent signings and the perceived market

The Mariners ostensibly sitting out this portion of free agency

Where the Mariners are at in their rebuild?

Should Seattle supplement this roster?

The organization’s responsibility to its fans

Service time manipulation and Jarred Kelenic

The recent Baseball Hall of Fame vote that produced no inductees

Curt Schilling and his candidacy

Also included in this week’s podcast is audio from the media sessions in the Mariners’ virtual baseball bash. The interviews in order:

Manager Scott Servais

Marco Gonzales

Kyle Seager

Mitch Haniger

Jarred Kelenic

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.