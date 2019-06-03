The Extra Innings podcast returns to discuss the rapid decline of the 2019 season for the Mariners into one of the worst teams in baseball. It hasn’t been a gradual fall. Since that magical 13-2 start to the season, the Mariners have gone 12-35 while playing an abysmal brand of baseball that features poor pitching, inconsistent offense and the worst defense in franchise history. But other than that, everything is great.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and venerable columnist Larry Stone analyze all that’s gone wrong and whether it was expected. The discussion then turns to the recent trade of Jay Bruce and the anticipated trades of other players. Is it new news that the Mariners are going to trade their veterans?

Finally, they talk about the job security of manager Scott Servais and general manager Jerry Dipoto and when they could be on the hot seat.

Besides SoundCloud, you can download and listen to the Extra Innings podcast on Stitcher, iTunes and Spotify.