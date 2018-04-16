This week's topics include the good and bad of the Mariners recent games, what to do with Ichiro and the roster, starting pitching, the team's most important player and player trade value.

The Extra Innings podcast is back for pre-game post before the Mariners host the defending World Series champs, the Houston Astros for a four-game series.

Beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone are back for their weekly chat on all things Mariners and Major League Baseball. In this week’s episode, they discuss the Mariners week that was, including series wins over Kansas City and Oakland along with the good and the bad of that stretch.

They also discuss the pending decision to be made with Ichiro and the roster, which won’t be simple. The podcast wraps up with answering a few questions about the team’s most important player, the starting pitching and Marco Gonzales and trade value of players.

You can also listen to the podcast on iTunes and Stitcher.