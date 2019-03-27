With the Mariners’ 2019 home opener set for 4:10 p.m. on Thursday vs. the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox, the Extra Innings podcast returns for some baseball discussion.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish is joined by columnist Larry Stone for the episode. Divish and Stone get into a lengthy discussion about the Mariners trip to Japan, the retirement of Ichiro and his meaning to the game of baseball and some other thoughts about the team going forward.

But before that lengthy chat, Divish has a discussion with, well, himself about his story in the Mariners’ preview section about the team’s decision to stepback. He tries to offer some insight into how the story came together, the decisions behind what was written, some misconceptions about the situation and the things that didn’t get into the story. He also discusses (babbles) about whether this was the right decision or not by the Mariners and if it will work.

