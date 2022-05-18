TORONTO — The Extra Innings podcast is back and operating without a Canadian exchange rate. Times beat writer Ryan Divish hosts the show from Toronto and talks with columnist Larry Stone, who is hanging out at his palatial estate in Bellevue, about the stretch of struggles from the Mariners, who have not won back-to-back games since April 26.

They also delve into the decision to demote outfielder Jarred Kelenic to Class AAA Tacoma after slow start to the season and an abysmal homestand. What’s wrong with the once touted prospect? Can he be fixed? Was he rushed?

They also get into analysis of the roster issues that led to Steven Souza Jr. being the one to replace Kelenic as well as the health status of Kyle Lewis and when he might help the Mariners. Other topics include, the upcoming schedule, Evan White, the bullpen struggles and Logan Gilbert.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.