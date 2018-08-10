Also why the Mariners change to the batting order was needed.

HOUSTON — The Extra Innings podcast is back for the latest episode involving the saga of Felix Hernandez and the Mariners.

Beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss the inevitable decision to remove the one-time ace from the starting rotation and what happens next for Hernandez and the team. The discussion then turns to the lineup shakeup that also happened on Thursday with Mitch Haniger moving up to the leadoff and Dee Gordon getting dropped to ninth.

Also included in this episode is postgame audio of manager Scott Servais discussing the decision to remove Hernandez from the rotation.

