The Extra Innings podcast is back with a new episode featuring the return of venerable columnist Larry Stone, who joined Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish for a discussion about the events of the last week.

The obvious first topic was the Mariners’ decision to not play Wednesday’s game vs. the Padres in their own form of protesting of systemic racism and outlining the need for social justice. They weren’t the only team to do so as teams and players become more vocal on social and political issues, regardless of what some fans might prefer.

The Mariners have eight Black players on the active roster and 11 total on the 40-man roster — the numbers are the most in baseball. And players like Dee Gordon, J.P. Crawford and Shed Long Jr. have been highly vocal on social media since the death of George Floyd. How has the organization and manager Scott Servais handled the situation? Will there be backlash against the organization and the team?

The podcast discussion moved to baseball and the Mariners recent trades of Daniel Vogelbach and Taijuan Walker — both to the Blue Jays. Will Walker return to the Mariners are a free agent?

Will the Mariners trade any more players, specifically Kyle Seager or Austin Nola, before Monday’s trade deadline?

Also included after the conversation with Stone and Divish is the full audio of manager Scott Servais discussing the team’s decision on Wednesday not to play and how his players have handled this entire situation.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.