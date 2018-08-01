Why didn't the Mariners get a starting pitcher? And what's Hernandez's future in the rotation?

With the Major League Baseball waiver trade deadline now passed, beat writer Ryan Divish and longtime columnist Larry Stone discussed the trades that netted the Mariners three relievers — Sam Tuivailala, Zach Duke and Adam Warren — and outfielder Cameron Maybin.

Are they good trades?

Why didn’t they get a starting pitcher?

The conversation then turns Felix Hernandez’s tenuous spot in the starting rotation and how long he can remain in there.

Also in this podcast is audio from the media sessions of both manager Scott Servais and general manager Jerry Dipoto on Tuesday afternoon.

