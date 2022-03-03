PEORIA, Ariz. — The Extra Innings podcast returns to discuss the fallout from the MLB lockout.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish, who is in Arizona covering the Mariners minor league mini camp and waiting for spring training to start, and columnist Larry Stone, who is awaiting his chance to head south for baseball, discuss all that has transpired in the labor battle between the MLB owners and the MLB Players Association leading up the cancellation of the first two series of the 2022 regular season.

They break down each side’s arguments and who is more right and more at fault in the negotiations. They also discuss what could happen in the future. How long could this lockout continue? How much of the season could be lost? What are the ramifications for baseball as a business, a sport and an entertainment option.

They also analyze the influence of commissioner Rob Manfred and the public perception surrounding him and his role in this situation.

Also included in the podcast is the full audio from Tuesday’s news conferences for Rob Manfred and for the MLBPA.

Besides SoundCloud (link below), the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.