Topics include likes and dislikes from the Mariners first seven games, what Felix Hernandez is or isn't as a pitcher, assessing the blame for injuries and trading Kyle Seager.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Extra Innings podcast returns with Ryan Divish hosting in Minnesota and Larry Stone co-hosting from his palatial estate in Bellevue.

The discussion starts with the recent run of the Mariners, including their 4-3 start, their continued injury issues and the latest injury to Ryon Healy and what they’ve liked (Dee Gordon, Robinson Cano) and haven’t liked (the bullpen) from the first seven games of the season. The topics then turn to Shohei Ohtani and his solid start to the season.

The podcast is wrapped up by answering reader questions submitted from Twitter about Daniel Vogelbach, Ichiro’s defense, Kyle Seager’s trade value and favorite places to eat/drink on the road.

You can also listen to the podcast on iTunes and Stitcher.