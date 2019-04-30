The Extra Innings podcast returns with a new episode devoted to the dysfunctional defense being played by the Mariners. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone delve into the defensive struggles that have plagued the team for most of the 2019 season.

Seattle is on pace to commit 193 errors this season — a total which Divish got correct on the second attempt. The subjects of shortstop Tim Beckham and his 11 errors and the eventual call-up of J.P Crawford were analyzed. Also, the two baseball scribes sort of predicted that Mallex Smith would be optioned to Class AAA Tacoma and that Braden Bishop would be recalled.

Another topic discussed is the recent run of success of Felix Hernandez and what that means going forward.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.