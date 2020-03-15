PEORIA, Ariz. — So what’s next for the Mariners and Major League Baseball as the epidemic that is the Coronavirus spreads with each passing day?

The level of uncertainty in this situation is palpable. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone try to analyze all that has happened and try to predict all that might happen.

Topics include:

The timeline of baseball’s shutdown and how quickly it moved.

The latest change in MLB’s policy.

Future changes that could happen

How will spring training work when it reconvenes?

When the season might start?

And more …

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.