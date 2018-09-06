The clubhouse incident between Dee Gordon and Jean Segura is discussed and analyzed as well as the Mariners' final 22 games.
The Extra Innings podcast is back after a month off. It’s slumber was a similar to the Mariners’ offense over that time. Beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss the recent clubhouse altercation between Dee Gordon and Jean Segura and the details surrounding it. They talk about prevalence of fights and altercations and some of their memories of them.
The topic then shifts to the Mariners’ final 22 games of the season and their fading postseason hopes as well as some talk about the roster questions facing the team going into 2019.
Besides SoundCloud, you can also subscribe and listen to the Extra Innings podcast on Stitcher and iTunes.
