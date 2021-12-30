The Extra Innings podcast returns for a special episode to discuss Kyle Seager’s somewhat surprising and unexpected announcement that he was retiring from Major League Baseball.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone analyze the reasons why Seager decided to walk away from baseball after a solid 2021 season that featured a career-high 35 homers and 100 RBI.

What is Seager’s legacy as a member of the Mariners? Will the lack of a postseason appearance remain as a glaring absence on his career resumé? What’s next for him? Will he be a part of the organization moving forward?

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.