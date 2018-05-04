What exactly does a special advisor to the chairman do? Ryan Divish and Larry Stone discuss it. Plus press conference audio from Ichiro, Jerry Dipoto and John Stanton.

The Extra Innings podcast is back with beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone. This week’s show is “transitioning” to a new role/day — special advisor/episode to Divish’s weird life schedule.

The discussion obviously centers around the new role of Ichiro in the Mariners organization. They dissect what exactly a “Special Advisor to the Chairman” does and the likelihood that Ichiro will play for the Mariners in Japan next season.

There is also discussion about James Paxton’s 16 strikeout game and manager Scott Servais’ decision to pull him after seven innings and the use of Edwin Diaz in non-save situation. They wrap it up with debate on who has been more valuable to the Mariners — Dee Gordon or Mitch Haniger and the possibility of adding starting pitching.

As a bonus to the Ichiro discussion, the audio from the Mariners press conferences for managing chairman John Stanton, general manager Jerry Dipoto and Ichiro were also added to this week’s podcast.

