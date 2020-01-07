The Extra Innings podcast returns from a holiday hiatus. Times beat writer Ryan Divish is back from a break in scenic Havre, Montana to record an interview with columnist and superdad Larry Stone about their ballots for their Baseball Hall of Fame. They outline their ballots and the reasons behind some of their choices as well as the philosophical decisions facing voters with each year and how it changes.

From there, the discussion turns to sign stealing and the current accusations against the 2018 World Champion Red Sox, who used the replay room to figure out opposing signs and use them to their advantage.

Finally, they wrap up the show with a quick analysis of the Mariners lack of moves over the past few weeks and what to expect in the next few weeks.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.