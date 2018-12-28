Discussion about the Baseball Hall of Fame and which players Ryan Divish and Larry Stone voted for on their ballots

This is the Baseball Hall of Fame edition of the Extra Innings podcast. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone breakdown the players they voted for and why they voted for them on this year’s Hall of Fame ballot (ballots pictured below). Stone and Divish analyze the chances for Mariners’ legend Edgar Martinez getting enough votes for induction in his final year on the ballot.

You can keep track of Martinez’s progress on the Seattle Times’ ballot tracker and also on this spread sheet from the original ballot tracker/magician Ryan Thibodaux … also known as @NotMrTibbs on Twitter

Before the Hall of Fame discussion begins, they also go over the most recent Mariners’ news — the acquisition of slugging outfielder Domingo Santana from the Brewers in a trade for Ben Gamel and a minor league pitcher and the recent agreement with T-Mobile and the Mariners for naming rights of the stadium that will now be called T-Mobile Park.

Besides SoundCloud, you can also download the podcast on iTunes and Stitcher

Into the mail it goes. There were four spots open from last year. Three went to ballot newcomers: Rivera, Halladay, Helton. Last one went to McGriff. Some agonizing decisions. ⁦@NotMrTibbs⁩ pic.twitter.com/TdNHUlZeU3 — Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) December 10, 2018