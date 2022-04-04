PEORIA, Ariz. — As they awaited the Mariners to announce what everyone already knew to be true — Julio Rodriguez was making the opening day roster — Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discussed the Mariners mega-prospect and what he’s done this spring.

The discussion was wide-ranging, lasting almost 90 minutes, with the two baseball nerds discussing the Mariners spring training, the Mariners failure to sign a free agent bat, the possibility of Seattle being good in 2022 and more.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.