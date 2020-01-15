The Extra Innings podcast is back to discuss the recent punishment handed down by Major League Baseball on the Houston Astros for the sign-stealing fiasco that has engulfed the sport.
Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone debate as to whether the punishment was severe enough, the ramifications of the cheating process and whether Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, manager A.J. Hinch and Red Sox manager Alex Cora, all fired from their jobs because of this, will ever work in baseball again.
From there, Divish and Stone answer questions submitted via Twitter and email about a variety of topics, most of them related to the Mariners.
The questions include:
- Trading Kyle Seager
- Trading Mitch Haniger
- Who will be better: Julio Rodriguez or Jarred Kelenic
- The recent hiring of a head athletic trainer
- Press box meals
- Difficult stories to write
- Beer, television and more ….
Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.
