Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Extra Innings podcast returns to discuss the brawl that took place on Sunday between the Mariners and Angels. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone analyze all the aspects of the incident and what led to it.

  • Who was wrong?
  • Who was right?
  • Who will get suspended?
  • How much will it hurt the Mariners?

Also audio from the postgame press conferences on Sunday are included.

