The Extra Innings podcast returns to discuss what’s left of the Mariners chances for passing the A’s and Red Sox to get the second wild card spot following a disastrous series vs. the Royals.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone analyze what went wrong in the series with KC — Salvador Perez.

Can they pass the A’s and Red Sox? Does their schedule allow it to happen?

Other topics discussed:

The second-half struggles of Yusei Kikuchi and Logan Gilbert.

Exercising a four-year option for Kikuchi

The status of the starting rotation moving forward.

Kyle Seager’s season and the looming decision on his club option.

The up and down season of Jarred Kelenic

The possible announcement of an extension for Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais

The offseason possibilities for the Mariners

Also included is postgame audio from Servais, Marco Gonzales and Kyle Seager following Seattle’s 4-3 win over the Royals.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.