With the Mariners celebrating re-opening night at T-Mobile Park with no restrictions for fans, the Extra Innings podcast has returned after a not-so-brief hiatus to celebrate the occasion.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and venerable columnist Larry Stone discuss the Mariners’ recent success, which includes winning 12 of of their last 16 games and improving to 43-39 on the season, how they have done it and whether it was sustainable.

As always the subject of the MLB trade deadline is discussed and whether the Mariners will be buyers or sellers. Will Mitch Haniger remain with the team? Should Seattle consider trading for Rockies right-hander German Marquez and which prospects should they be willing to give up.

Other topics:

The eventual call-up of Cal Raleigh and the potential return of Jarred Kelenic.

The MLB All-Star game and the home run derby and who might represent the Mariners.

The job manager Scott Servais has done.

The starting rotation issues.

