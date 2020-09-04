The Extra Innings podcast returns with a lengthy episode that you can savor and enjoy at your own pace over this holiday weekend. Take your time, throw some steaks on the grill, crack an adult beverage and listen to for a little bit.

After being fairly quiet this offseason, general manager Jerry Dipoto made three trades leading up to the MLB trade deadline

Hours before he was scheduled to start against the Padres, right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker was traded to the Blue Jays for a player to be named later, who turned out to be 19-year-old outfielder Alberto Rodriguez.. Aug. 30: On the eve of the trade deadline, the Mariners sent catcher Austin Nola and right-handed relievers Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla to the Padres in exchange for touted outfield prospect Taylor Trammell, infielder Ty France, catcher Luis Torrens and hard-throwing right-handed pitcher Andres Munoz.

On the eve of the trade deadline, the Mariners sent catcher Austin Nola and right-handed relievers Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla to the Padres in exchange for touted outfield prospect Taylor Trammell, infielder Ty France, catcher Luis Torrens and hard-throwing right-handed pitcher Andres Munoz. Aug. 31: A produce of the earlier trade talks, the Mariners sent right-handed pitcher Taylor Williams to the Padres for a player to be named later, who is rumored to be reliever Matt Brash.

Of course, the prospect return and by extension the state of the Mariners farm system needed to be discussed. So Times beat writer Ryan Divish reached out to two of his favorite prospect analysts/writers — Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs and Kyle Glaser of Baseball America — to assess the prospect return for the Mariners in the trades and also discuss the current state of a farm system that was ranked 30th going into the 2018 season and is now considered one of the top five in baseball.

And if two conversations wasn’t enough, also included in this week’s podcast is the video conference that general manager Jerry Dipoto held with the local media after the trade deadline on Monday.

