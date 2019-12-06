After taking a week off for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Extra Innings podcast returns with plenty to talk about with Seattle Mariners. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone analyze and debate the recent run of trades, signings and other roster moves made by Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto i the last few weeks.

This week’s topics include:

Analyzing the trade that sent catcher Omar Narvaez to the Brewers for minor league pitcher Adam Hill and a competitive balance B pick in the 2020 draft.

Why the Mariners had to trade Narvaez

Evan White’s six-year, $24 million contract and how it affects the roster.

The obvious decision to non-tender infielder Tim Beckham and the less obvious decision to non-tender outfielder Domingo Santana.

Would the Mariners go after right-hander Taijuan Walker or one of the other players that were non-tendered by teams and are now free agents?

Trading Dee Gordon and why it should happen.

A brief winter meetings preview and if the Mariners will be active over the four days in San Diego.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.