The Extra Innings podcast returns with slightly more consistency than the Mariners’ play in the last six weeks. Though that’s not a lofty bar to summit. Following a decent road trip where they won two series, they’ve fallen on their face at home, losing the first two games of a three-game series to the Royals — one of five teams in baseball with a worse record.

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss the the inconsistency of play and where it’s trending. Could the Mariners be the worst team in baseball eventually?

From there, they talk about the trade of Edwin Encarnacion to the Yankees and the return of Juan Then. Divish discusses his recent story on the trade and the rumors from multiple sources about it.

Other topics include:

The next players to be traded and the possible return

The future of Felix Hernandez and if he’s thrown his last pitch as a Mariner

And the usage of openers.

Besides SoundCloud, you can download and listen to the Extra Innings podcast on Stitcher, iTunes and Spotify.