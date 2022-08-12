Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss all things Mariners, looking back at the MLB trade deadline and the last 20 games where they finished 10-10.

Did they add enough offense? Was there a trade out there?

Could they have made a run at Juan Soto?

How important were the last 20 games to their success?

What’s next for them moving forward?

Also included is audio from Jerry Dipoto, Scott Servais, Paul Sewald and Sam Haggerty

