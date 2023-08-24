The Extra Innings podcast returns to discuss the hottest team in the American League. Even with a disappointing loss on Wednesday to the White Sox, the Mariners still posted an 8-2 record on the recent road trip, including in eight wins in a row with a sweep of the Astros at Minute Maid Park.

If you look at their last 20 games, in which they’ve gone 16-4, the Mariners could have easily won all 20 games. What have they done to get on this roll? Times beat writers Ryan Divish and Adam Jude and columnist Larry Stone try to analyze what is working.

Other topics include: bullpen usage and some inconsistent performances in late-inning leverage situations, the heater that Julio Rodriguez is on at the plate and what it means, the status of their postseason chances, the injury to Shohei Ohtani, bad organizations and some history.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.