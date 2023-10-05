The Extra Innings podcast returns to instead wrap-up the Mariners’ end-of-season press conference and not the 2023 season. With Jerry Dipoto, Mariners president of baseball operations, making more than a few comments that left an already angry Mariners fanbase incensed.

Times beat writers Ryan Divish and Adam Jude and columnist Larry Stone discuss all that was said and why fans were so angry about it. They also try to find the nuance and reasoning for some of those comments.

They also discuss the Mariners situation moving forward.

Also included is the full audio of Tuesday’s press conference at T-Mobile Park.

