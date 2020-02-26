PEORIA, Ariz. — The Extra Innings podcast airs its only show completely recorded in Arizona. Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss all things Mariners’ spring training, together in the same room on one phone at a way too close of a distance. The list of topics on the Mariners is very wide ranging and meandering.
Topics include:
- Mitch Haniger’s most recent surgery and the effect on the team.
- The Mariners’ reaction, specifically Kyle Seager, to the Astros sign stealing.
- Sam Carlson’s return to facing hitters and his future.
- Shed Long’s opportunity.
- Dee Gordon’s obvious dissatisfaction with his role on the team.
- Seager’s future with the team
- Kyle Lewis’ potential
- The hype surrounding Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic and how they are handling it
- The bullpen and its issues
- Other players that have impressed like Logan Gilbert and Justus Sheffield and JP Crawford
- Early predictions for the Mariners record.
- And rotting bananas
Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.
