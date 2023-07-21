After an extended hiatus, the Extra Innings podcast makes its triumphant return to assess and analyze what has transpired over the first 96 games of the season. Times beat writers Ryan Divish and Adam Jude are joined by venerable columnist Larry Stone to break down all things Mariners.

Topics include:

The injury to Jarred Kelenic;

What the Mariners should do at the trade deadline;

Possible trade partners;

The status of the team moving forward;

The failures of the offseason;

The struggles of Julio Rodriguez;

And the upcoming road trip.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.