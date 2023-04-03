Ryan Divish
The Extra Innings podcast returns with a new and different episode.

Instead of dissecting and analyzing the Mariners’ disappointing showing in their first series of the season, going 1-3 vs. Cleveland, Times beat writer Ryan Divish opts to preview the next series of the opening homestand.

Jeff Fletcher, Angels beat writer for the Orange County Register, joins the podcast to off a glimpse of the 2023 Angels and their expectations for the season.

  • Do they have enough pitching?
  • What the status of Anthony Rendon?
  • Can Mike Trout stay healthy?
  • And the bulllpen?

But the real discussion centers around Shohei Ohtani, what he’s like as a player and his future free agency.

“Fletch” has unique perspective having covered Ohtani on a daily basis for the entirety of his time in the U.S. and recently had his book “Sho-Time: The Inside Story of Shohei Ohtani and the Greatest Baseball Season Ever Played” published.

