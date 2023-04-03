The Extra Innings podcast returns with a new and different episode.

Instead of dissecting and analyzing the Mariners’ disappointing showing in their first series of the season, going 1-3 vs. Cleveland, Times beat writer Ryan Divish opts to preview the next series of the opening homestand.

Jeff Fletcher, Angels beat writer for the Orange County Register, joins the podcast to off a glimpse of the 2023 Angels and their expectations for the season.

Do they have enough pitching?

What the status of Anthony Rendon?

Can Mike Trout stay healthy?

And the bulllpen?

But the real discussion centers around Shohei Ohtani, what he’s like as a player and his future free agency.

“Fletch” has unique perspective having covered Ohtani on a daily basis for the entirety of his time in the U.S. and recently had his book “Sho-Time: The Inside Story of Shohei Ohtani and the Greatest Baseball Season Ever Played” published.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.