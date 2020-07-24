Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

The Mariners finally open the 2020 season with Friday evening’s game at Minute Maid Park in Houston — a place where they went 0-10 last year. They are bound to do better this year since they only play in Houston seven times as part of the 60-game regular season schedule.

With that first game looming, Times beat writer Ryan Divish and venerable columnist Larry Stone wrapped the 2020 “summer camp” and previewed what figures to be a unique and unpredictable season.

Topics include:

  • Will the safety protocols in place allow for the entire season to be played?
  • Impressions from summer camp
  • Breaking down the Mariners opening day roster and the decisions that went into it.
  • Analyzing each position group for strengths and weaknesses
  • Season predictions for the Mariners and the expanded postseason.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunesStitcher and Spotify.

Ryan Divish: 206-464-2373 or rdivish@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @RyanDivish. Ryan Divish covers the Mariners in Seattle and on the road. Look for his 'Extra Innings' podcast and weekly Sunday mailbag during the season.

