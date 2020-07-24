The Mariners finally open the 2020 season with Friday evening’s game at Minute Maid Park in Houston — a place where they went 0-10 last year. They are bound to do better this year since they only play in Houston seven times as part of the 60-game regular season schedule.

With that first game looming, Times beat writer Ryan Divish and venerable columnist Larry Stone wrapped the 2020 “summer camp” and previewed what figures to be a unique and unpredictable season.

Topics include:

Will the safety protocols in place allow for the entire season to be played?

Impressions from summer camp

Breaking down the Mariners opening day roster and the decisions that went into it.

Analyzing each position group for strengths and weaknesses

Season predictions for the Mariners and the expanded postseason.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.