Kyle Glaser of Baseball America and Eric Longenhagen of FanGraphs discuss the new prospects in the Mariners farm system and where it ranks in baseball with Ryan Divish on the latest Extra Innings podcast.

It’s an extra Extra Innings podcast this week. This is a “pop-up prospect podcast” that features two writers/analysts who focus on this very important aspect of baseball.

With the Mariners making five trades in their new “stepback” plan and accumulating several prospects, beat writer Ryan Divish talks to Kyle Glaser of Baseball America and Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs about the players general manager Jerry Dipoto has acquired and the effect it has on Seattle’s farm system and where it now ranks in baseball after being considered the worst last season.

There’s also discussion about the top prospects that were already in the system — Evan White, Kyle Lewis and Julio Rodriguez — and their development.

