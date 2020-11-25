After some negotiating and agreeing to wait until after the World Series where his current employer — the Tampa Bay Rays — fell just short against the Dodgers, Jeff Sullivan, a longtime friend of the podcast and a fixture in the baseball blogosphere, joined this week’s episode to discuss a variety of topics.

The first topic was obviously the World Series and watching the team he works for participate for baseball’s ultimate trophy.

Sullivan was at the crazy Game 5 where the Rays won on walk-off fashion when Dodgers catcher AJ Smith failed to catch a throw home, allowing Randy Arozarena, who had tripped and fallen in between third base and home, to score the winning run.

He also wasn’t afraid to discuss Kevin Cash’s “controversial” decision to remove Blake Snell with one out in the sixth inning of Game 6.

After some talk about his job with the Rays and his decision to leave the world of writing, Mike Zunino and who he is as a player is analyzed. Sullivan even talked about the Mariners and GM Jerry Dipoto’s decision to take the team into a rebuild.

Obviously, Sullivan couldn’t discuss the current trade rumors surrounding Snell. The Rays are reportedly interested in dealing the former Cy Young winner. So with that topic off limits, venerable Times columnist Larry Stone joined the show to talk about what the Mariners might have to give up to get Snell. Sources have said that either Jarred Kelenic or Julio Rodriguez would be asked for in any trade package.

The podcast wraps up with the audio of Dipoto’s recent conference call with local media. Dipoto tackles a variety of subject, including the reasoning for protecting four players from the Rule 5 draft, the trade market, the offseason plans and more.

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.