With their loss to the Giants on Thursday afternoon, and the start of their final homestand of the season — a three-game series vs. the surging Padres — being moved to Petco Park in San Diego because of poor air conditions, the Mariners playoffs hopes could be extinguished before they face the Astros in a three-game series, starting on Monday.

Seattle is now three games behind Houston for second place in the American League West. But it’s really four games since the Astros won the season series and hold the tie-breaker.

Still that they are playing meaningful games in September was unexpected. And because of that, this week’s podcast features Jordan Shusterman of the Cespedes Family BBQ brand and twitter account and The Ringer Baseball BBQ podcast. Besides working in baseball media, which included a lengthy stint with MLB.com’s Cut 4, Shusterman is also a Mariners fan. So he brings a unique perspective with plenty of humor.

After talking about how Shusterman got into baseball media and became a Mariners fan, the discussion turns to recent Mariners history and the current Mariners’ season and the unexpected position of not being eliminated from postseason consideration.

Other topics include:

The weirdness of this season and the expected season

Assessing the season’s success for Seattle (Kyle Lewis and Justus Sheffield) and failures (bullpen and Shed Long).

Where is the rebuild sitting?

Should they have called up Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilberg?

Jarred Kelenic vs. Julio Rodriguez

The lack of a minor league season and development for players

Could the Mariners sign Francisco Lindor, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager or Javy Baez as a free agent going into 2022?

The path to success for this group and when they might be successful

The many trades of Jerry Dipoto

Besides Soundcloud, the Extra Innings podcast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.