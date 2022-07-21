The latest episode of the Extra Innings podcast features Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discussing attending the All-Star festivities and how Julio Rodriguez exploded into the national spotlight with his performance in the Home Run Derby.

How did Rodriguez handle all the attention? Why is he more equipped to handle the future attention? How much should the Mariners pay him?

Also discussed is whether the Mariners should try and make a serious run at acquiring Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. What would it take to get a deal? Why adding Soto is worth the prospect cost?

There is also plenty of analysis of the Mariners’ 14-game win streak and their rise to the second wild-card spot in the standings. What went right? Can they continue to keep winning in the second half?

Listen below, or find the Extra Innings podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.