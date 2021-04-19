After a brief hiatus, the Extra Innings podcast has returned to discuss the start to the 2021 season. The Mariners come into Monday with a 10-6 record and sitting atop the American League West standings.

Is this for real?

Or will this be like the 13-2 start to the 2019 season?

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone break down all things about the first 16 games of the season.

Topics include:

Sustainability of success

The Mariners lineup being so reliant on Mitch Haniger, Ty France and Kyle Seager.

The struggles of Taylor Trammell, Tom Murphy and Dylan Moore.

The eventual return of Kyle Lewis and the roster shuffle

The starting rotation and the injury to James Paxton

Bringing back Paxton next season

The struggles of Marco Gonzales and the viability of Chris Flexen and Yusei Kikuchi.

The unexpected success of the bullpen.

Who is the closer and what to make of Will Vest?

Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert’s eventual call-ups

Fans booing the Astros

Padres vs. Dodgers

Length of games

Players getting the COVID vaccine

