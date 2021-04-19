Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

After a brief hiatus, the Extra Innings podcast has returned to discuss the start to the 2021 season. The Mariners come into Monday with a 10-6 record and sitting atop the American League West standings.

Is this for real?

Or will this be like the 13-2 start to the 2019 season?

Times beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone break down all things about the first 16 games of the season.

Topics include:

  • Sustainability of success
  • The Mariners lineup being so reliant on Mitch Haniger, Ty France and Kyle Seager.
  • The struggles of Taylor Trammell, Tom Murphy and Dylan Moore.
  • The eventual return of Kyle Lewis and the roster shuffle
  • The starting rotation and the injury to James Paxton
  • Bringing back Paxton next season
  • The struggles of Marco Gonzales and the viability of Chris Flexen and Yusei Kikuchi.
  • The unexpected success of the bullpen.
  • Who is the closer and what to make of Will Vest?
  • Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert’s eventual call-ups
  • Fans booing the Astros
  • Padres vs. Dodgers
  • Length of games
  • Players getting the COVID vaccine

