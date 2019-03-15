TOKYO — The words are universal to baseball fans around the world. But as pockets of Japanese fans gathered on the streets nearby the swanky New Otani hotel on Saturday afternoon, waiting and watching for a glimpses of the best players in the world to appear, they often said the words that needed no translation — “Major Leaguers.”

Major League Baseball has returned to Tokyo for the first time since 2012 and for a baseball-crazy nation it’s a serious event. And the Mariners? With apologies to their opponents, the Oakland A’s, well, the Mariners are the marquee attraction.

The reasons are simple — Ichiro and Yusei Kikuchi.

Seattle has the most celebrated player in Japanese baseball history and the hottest young pitching phenom on its roster. Throw in the fact that Mariners also have Hall of Farmer Ken Griffey Jr., who is serving as an ambassador for the team and throwing out a first pitch on opening day, in the traveling party and the team’s popularity is overwhelming.

They are stars, and they received an appropriate greeting.

When the Mariners arrived at Haneda airport Friday evening, the concourses were lined with fans and media, snapping pictures and taking video. Fans screamed for Ichiro and Kikuchi and others while flashes popped.

The media contingent following every move of Ichiro and Kikuchi is expected to be overwhelming.

For Ichiro, this is the twilight of a certain Hall of Fame career. The Mariners afforded him this opportunity to return to his homeland one last time in the uniform of the organization where he became a star. He was already a star in Japan for the Orix Blue Wave before he left Nippon Professional Baseball after the 2000 season and came to the U.S. He became an immediate sensation winning the American League Rookie of the Year and MVP in his first season while helping lead the 2001 Mariners to a MLB-record 116 wins. Now 18 seasons later, he returns to Japan as a player just hanging on for what seems like more at-bat let alone one more game.

The questions will be asked continuously over the next few days, but will he provide the answers to them? What is next? Is this magical baseball career going to come to an end with the announcement of his retirement? It would be a fitting ending to announce it in Japan and make a farewell appearance in Seattle in the days leading up to the home opener at T-Mobile Park.

But Ichiro has never done things as expected. So why start now?

Meanwhile, Kikuchi becomes the first Japanese player to make his Major League Baseball debut in Japan. It will be a momentous occasion for a pitcher who began preparing for this moment since age 15. While growing into a star in NPB, the ultimate goal was always MLB. As a kid, he watched Ichiro and the Mariners on games televised by the NHK network throughout Japan. Now, he will be on the field with Ichiro playing for the Mariners.

Kikuchi will start the finale of the two-game series with the A’s on Thursday.

Before the games with the A’s, the Mariners will play two exhibition games vs. the Yomiuri Giants on Sunday and Monday. Old friend and teammate Hisashi Iwakuma is a member of the Giants, but he isn’t ready to pitch in games.

Mike Leake and Felix Hernandez will start those games for the Mariners.

This trip also gives fans an early look at this season’s version of the Mariners, which has been significantly changed due to the “step-back” process that began in the offseason.