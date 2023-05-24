Each year, the annual All-Star Futures Game brings together a collection of the top prospects in baseball in a one-game showcase to help kick off the four days of activities.

With T-Mobile Park hosting the festivities this season, the game also features large collection of former Mariners players, some fan favorites returning to either lead or serve on the coaching staffs for the two teams representing the American League and National League.

On Wednesday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced that Harold Reynolds and Raul Ibañez will serve as the managers for the two teams.

Reynolds, who was selected by the Mariners No. 2 overall in the 1980 draft, played in 10 seasons at second base, making the All-Star team twice, will lead the American League Futures team.

Ibañez was a 36th-round pick in the 1992 draft by the Mariners and played for the organization in three separate stints — 1996-2000, 2004-2008, 2013. He made the NL All-Star team in 2009 while playing for the Phillies.

Both managers will have former Mariners, some of them their teammates, filling out their coaching staffs. While the exact roles haven’t been announced, it’s clear that the managers went with former Mariners they are familiar with from their playing days in Seattle.

Advertising

Ibañez and the NL team will have a large staff of former Mariners: Adrian Beltre (2005-2009), Mike Cameron (2000-2003), Felix Hernandez (2005-2019), Joel Piñeiro (2000-2006), Jeremy Reed (2004-2008), Dan Wilson (1994-2005), and Randy Winn (2003-2005), with Dan Otero as the only non-former Mariner.

Cameron and Wilson work as special assignment coordinators in the Mariners’ player development system. Hernandez returned to Seattle last year to throw out the first pitch of Game 3 of the American League Division Series. He will return again Aug. 11-13 for his Mariners Hall of Fame induction weekend.

Piñeiro has been a contributor to The Athletic and done some coaching in Florida. Reed served as the Angels hitting coach from 2019 through the end of the last season, but was let go when Phil Nevin restructured his staff. Winn works as a television analyst for the San Francisco Giants.

Working with Reynolds on the AL squad will be Jay Buhner (1988-2001), Alvin Davis (1984-1991), Jamie Moyer (1996-2006) and Dave Valle (1984-1993). He’s expected to add more coaches in the coming weeks. Though he’s running out of former Mariners to choose from.

Davis has served as a special assignment coordinator in Mariners player development for 12 seasons, while Valle has worked with Reynolds on MLB Network. Buhner has been distant from the Mariners organization over the past few years after working on the broadcast and being a regular at spring training.