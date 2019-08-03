On the bright side, the Everett AquaSox had one more hit than their parent club.

Everett avoided the Mariners’ fate of being no-hit, but had just one hit — a Cash Gladfelter single in the second inning — in a 7-1 loss to the visiting Spokane Indians on Saturday night.

Patrick Frick stole home in the seventh inning to give Everett its only run.

Spokane scored four runs in the ninth to break the game open.