SPOKANE — The Everett AquaSox erupted for six runs in the fourth inning and went on to beat the Spokane Chiefs 8-3 Thursday night to even the Northwest League North Divisional Series at one game apiece.
Everett and Spokane play again Friday at 1 p.m. to decide the series. The winner advances to the Northwest League Championship Series beginning Saturday.
Bobby Honeyman had a two-run single to key the fourth-inning uprising by the AquaSox. Ryne Ogren, Matt Sanders and Charlie McConnell each had two hits for Everett.
Cody Brown (1-0) threw three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win for the AquaSox. Dayeison Arias threw two hitless innings to earn the save.
