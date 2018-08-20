Ryan Garcia and Nick Rodriguez belted three-run homers to lead the Everett AquaSox over the Spokane Indians in a Northwest League baseball game Monday night.
The AquaSox won despite making three throwing errors in a game seen by 1,499 at Everett Memorial Stadium.
Spokane batters struck out 13 times. Winning pitcher Devin Sweet (1-0) struck out four in 12/3 innings.
Spokane scored three runs in the fourth inning, but the AquaSox responded with six in the bottom of the fourth.
Everett, which lost its previous three games, led 7-6 before closing out scoring with four runs in the sixth inning.
AquaSox catcher Cal Raleigh hit a solo home run in the sixth and Rodriguez connected for his three-run shot with two out in that inning.
Rodriguez finished with four runs batted in.
